Fayetteville police searching for carjacking suspects
The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08)
|Dec 29
|Mz_bliss
|83
|Lost weenie dog
|Dec 28
|Looking
|1
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
|Edward Ray Sharpe Jr (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick of it all
|12
|Review: ATP Global Auto Sales (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|TaimeDowne
|34
|Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07)
|Oct '16
|prior inmate cell...
|262
|Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|CJC
|53
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC