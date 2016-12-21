"Our chance of changing their minds i...

"Our chance of changing their minds is virtually zero," Georgia Electoral College protesters admit

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Georgia's gold-domed State Capitol early Monday morning in what they said was a bid to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the nation's 45th president, yet few seemed to have faith they might persuade the electors meeting inside. All 16 GOP electors in Georgia, a solidly Republican state where Trump won 51 per cent of the vote, are expected to vote for Trump.

