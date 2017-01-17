Now Casting: Star-Studded 'Avengers: Infinity War' and More Gigs

In today's casting roundup, you have the chance to appear in "Avengers: Infinity War," the forthcoming "Avengers" film featuring a cast with star power so bright it may actually blind you. Check out that and other great gigs below! "AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR" The upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War," starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Samuel L. Jackson, and Josh Brolin is casting background talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.