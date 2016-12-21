Now Casting: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Open Call and Other Jobs

Today's casting notices include the chance to work alongside a Chris of both the Hemsworth and Pratt varieties: "Avengers: Infinity War" will hold an upcoming casting call for background roles. If that's not enough, we have a brand new play by Hamish Linklater and two on-camera opportunities you won't want to miss! "AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR" The upcoming Marvel Studios installment "Avengers: Infinity War," starring the aforementioned Hemsworth and Pratt, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, and more, seeks background talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.