Now Casting: 'Avengers: Infinity War'...

Now Casting: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Open Call and Other Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Back Stage

Today's casting notices include the chance to work alongside a Chris of both the Hemsworth and Pratt varieties: "Avengers: Infinity War" will hold an upcoming casting call for background roles. If that's not enough, we have a brand new play by Hamish Linklater and two on-camera opportunities you won't want to miss! "AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR" The upcoming Marvel Studios installment "Avengers: Infinity War," starring the aforementioned Hemsworth and Pratt, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, and more, seeks background talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08) Thu Mz_bliss 83
Lost weenie dog Dec 28 Looking 1
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
Edward Ray Sharpe Jr (Feb '13) Oct '16 Sick of it all 12
Review: ATP Global Auto Sales (Aug '11) Oct '16 TaimeDowne 34
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07) Oct '16 prior inmate cell... 262
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Nov '07) Oct '16 CJC 53
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,472,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC