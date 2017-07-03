Weekly deals & more: July 3-9, 2017

Weekly deals & more: July 3-9, 2017

JJ's on Dickson has live music this week with John Silva, Jimi Gibbons, El Dirte, Maximum Overdrive, and more! Looking for something for the kids to do this summer? Check out the fun sports and skating camps coming up at The Jones Center! Buster Belly's has $2.50 domestic bottles and well drinks every Thursday night, plus $4.50 You-Call-It shots! Wanna try the cocktails that won Black Apple Awards for the best in Fayetteville? Head down to Maxine's Tap Room . Burger special! Get a 1/3 pound burger with chips or fries for just $7.99 every Monday and Thursday at Grubs ! You could win free pizza from Damgoode Pies every Monday night.

