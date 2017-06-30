UA notebook

UA notebook

A $10,000 literary prize has been split between a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduate student and the French author whose work he translated. The Albertine Prize, a new award for English translations of contemporary fiction written in French, has been given to the novelist writing under the pseudonym Antoine Volodine and to translator J.T. Mahany for Bardo or Not Bardo .

