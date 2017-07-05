The translator's art

The translator's art

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Congratulations to J.T. Mahany, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and the French author who writes under the name Antoine Volodine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fireworks 2 min guest 4
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 min Redd 37,645
Pizzagate 33 min Guest 3
Trump wants our voting history. All of us. 1 hr guest 204
1.4 Million : Americans Who Have Died In All ... 1 hr liberals are insane 22
Sick Republican makes video at Auschwitz for ca... 1 hr liberals are insane 13
Nurse at NEA 1 hr New to Jonesboro 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,200 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC