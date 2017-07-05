Overnight lane closures planned on Co...

Overnight lane closures planned on College, School avenues this month

Drivers in Fayetteville can expect nighttime lane closures along College and School avenues while crews work to place a new asphalt surface on the roadway. The work will take place between 15th Street and Millsap Road, and will require lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a news release.

