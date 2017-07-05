Overnight lane closures planned on College, School avenues this month
Drivers in Fayetteville can expect nighttime lane closures along College and School avenues while crews work to place a new asphalt surface on the roadway. The work will take place between 15th Street and Millsap Road, and will require lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigrant Arrests Doubling Under Trump
|48 min
|gimme a break
|7
|Sick Republican makes video at Auschwitz for ca...
|1 hr
|guest
|14
|Melania Trump better speaker than Donald
|1 hr
|KEEP AMERICA GREAT
|1
|Tell me about Rain Darling
|1 hr
|Guest
|6
|city noise ordinance (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|hefty
|21
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Dad
|37,663
|Is anyone else tired of these black people bitc... (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Bigg
|241
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC