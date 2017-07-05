Overnight lane closures planned on College, School avenues this month

Drivers in Fayetteville can expect nighttime lane closures along College and School avenues while crews work to place a new asphalt surface on the roadway. The work will take place between 15th Street and Millsap Road, and will require lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a news release.

