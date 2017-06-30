Officials: cause unknown in historic Arkansas house's fire
A fire early Thursday heavily damaged this Fay Jones-designed house at 6725 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, where former President Bill Clinton lived from 1973 to 1975 while teaching at the University of Arkansas. The Fayetteville Fire Department can't determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a former home of former President Bill Clinton on June 8. "It is officially classified as undetermined," said Brian Sloat, deputy fire marshal in Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wants our voting history. All of us.
|4 min
|Rupert B Jigglebo...
|226
|Trump vs CNN: ULTIMATE MEME COMPILATION!
|15 min
|Guest
|5
|Barton's v. Lowe's v. Home Depot
|17 min
|guest
|1
|You Are Being Poisoned By Transhumanists
|29 min
|Guest
|6
|Pizzagate
|43 min
|Guest
|10
|Hated by the Right. Mocked by the Left. Who Wan...
|49 min
|Guest
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Sam Bo
|37,686
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC