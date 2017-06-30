Officials: cause unknown in historic Arkansas house's fire

A fire early Thursday heavily damaged this Fay Jones-designed house at 6725 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, where former President Bill Clinton lived from 1973 to 1975 while teaching at the University of Arkansas. The Fayetteville Fire Department can't determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a former home of former President Bill Clinton on June 8. "It is officially classified as undetermined," said Brian Sloat, deputy fire marshal in Fayetteville.

