Marshallese church to open soon near Fayetteville

Washington County Planning Board members gave the nod for a Marshallese church to finish details of construction and open soon near the intersection of Old Wire and East Gulley roads. The Jarin Rarik Dron-United Church of Christ is expected to open within a couple of months, said John Duncan Campbell, the general contractor who applied for the permit.

