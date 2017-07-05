Mark Martin will partially comply with Trump's voter data request

Secretary of State Mark Martin apparently has decided to partially comply with the vast voter data mining operation undertaken by Donald Trump's "election integrity" commission , an effort overseen by vote-suppressing Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in hopes of digging up that Trump really didn't lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016. More than 40 states have refused to comply with the sweeping request because some information Kobach seeks is not public information and also because of concerns a public data mine, which Kobach has said he'd create, could be a tool for identity theft and voter fraud.

