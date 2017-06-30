Former Univision host accused of rape...

Former Univision host accused of rape released on bond 24 MIN

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: 4029TV.com

Alvarez-Real was accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in Springdale. He was arrested in Texas and held in the Dallas County jail in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the Elks Lodge a good place to join/swim? (Jun '09) 2 min oh well 14
4th of July 15 min Brian 1
As Climate Changes, Southern States Will Suffer... 34 min KEEP AMERICA GREAT 45
Transgender fish 40 min Guest 12
Trump wants our voting history. All of us. 43 min guest 2 183
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 45 min Sharon 37,585
truckasaurus vs overpass 51 min guest 2 82
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC