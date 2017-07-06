First Thursday returns to Fayetteville on July 6
First Thursday returns to the Fayetteville square on July 6, and this month's event is all about summer games. Expect yard games, board games, a tinkering station, food trucks, live music with Hosty Trio singer Mike Hosty, and beer from Core Brewing Co.
