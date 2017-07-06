First Thursday returns to Fayettevill...

First Thursday returns to Fayetteville on July 6

10 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

First Thursday returns to the Fayetteville square on July 6, and this month's event is all about summer games. Expect yard games, board games, a tinkering station, food trucks, live music with Hosty Trio singer Mike Hosty, and beer from Core Brewing Co.

