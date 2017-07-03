Fenix Fayetteville to host July art exhibition at Walker-Stone House
The one-month residency will include visual art, performances, and art-making sessions. The new exhibition features 11 Arkansas artists working in a variety of disciplines, including painting and drawing, sculpture, installation, collage, and mixed media.
