Fenix Fayetteville to host July art e...

Fenix Fayetteville to host July art exhibition at Walker-Stone House

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The one-month residency will include visual art, performances, and art-making sessions. The new exhibition features 11 Arkansas artists working in a variety of disciplines, including painting and drawing, sculpture, installation, collage, and mixed media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Immigrant Arrests Doubling Under Trump 8 min Guest 4
1.4 Million : Americans Who Have Died In All ... 16 min Guest 11
Trumps Habit 30 min Better Without Obama 39
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 31 min Reality Check 37,623
Trump wants our voting history. All of us. 37 min Guest 198
Suddenlink 56 min Guest 7
Fireworks 58 min Guest 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,408 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC