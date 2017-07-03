Fayetteville plans walking tour of sustainable landscape competition winners
Volunteers with the city's Urban Forestry Advisory Board last week announced the winners of the group's inaugural Sustainable Landscape Competition. Specialized Real Estate Group and Modus Studio won the commercial category for the garden at 200 W. Church Street next to Arsaga's, Lululemon and MyPhones Unlimited.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|24 min
|BARNEYII
|37,613
|sexting (Dec '12)
|29 min
|Latin lover
|25
|As Climate Changes, Southern States Will Suffer...
|1 hr
|Capt Obvious
|58
|Trumps Habit
|1 hr
|Capt Obvious
|35
|1.4 Million : Americans Who Have Died In All ...
|2 hr
|tired Dad
|3
|Sports Clips (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Daniel
|17
|JMCP fireworks
|3 hr
|Agree
|9
