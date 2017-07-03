Fayetteville plans walking tour of su...

Fayetteville plans walking tour of sustainable landscape competition winners

Volunteers with the city's Urban Forestry Advisory Board last week announced the winners of the group's inaugural Sustainable Landscape Competition. Specialized Real Estate Group and Modus Studio won the commercial category for the garden at 200 W. Church Street next to Arsaga's, Lululemon and MyPhones Unlimited.

