Fayetteville man found dead in White River identified

The man found dead in the White River on June 25 has been identified as Bradley Jennings, 45, of Fayetteville, according to Police Chief Greg Tabor. The body was found about 9:35 p.m. about half a mile upstream from the Harvey Dowell Road Bridge.

