Fayetteville alderman announces state House bid
A City Council member and former candidate for Washington County judge announced Wednesday his intention to run for the state House of Representatives. Mark Kinion, who was elected to serve as Ward 2 alderman in 2010, posted to Facebook on Wednesday morning he will run to represent House District 86. The district includes the cities of Fayetteville and Johnson and part of western Washington County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Reality Check
|37,908
|Fake Media Panics As Evidence Of Democrat Elect...
|7 min
|guest
|29
|Who is Maxine Waters?
|10 min
|guest
|8
|Poll: Just 4% of Dems Think Hillary Would Have ...
|13 min
|guest
|1
|ASP blunder
|26 min
|Guest
|2
|The Left Gained Control, Then Lost Their Minds
|37 min
|The other Lawyer
|28
|Clinton Cash - The Thread. (Jun '15)
|46 min
|Guest
|177
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC