Fayetteville A&P approves public art contract with JustKids

The city's Advertising and Promotion Commission today voted to enter into a contract with arts organization JustKids , the same group who curated the renowned " The Unexpected " street art festival in Fort Smith and the recent owl mural painted by Puetro Rican artist Alexis Diaz in downtown Fayetteville. The commission last year voted to earmark $105,000 to kickstart a new public art program.

