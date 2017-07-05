Fayetteville A&P approves public art contract with JustKids
The city's Advertising and Promotion Commission today voted to enter into a contract with arts organization JustKids , the same group who curated the renowned " The Unexpected " street art festival in Fort Smith and the recent owl mural painted by Puetro Rican artist Alexis Diaz in downtown Fayetteville. The commission last year voted to earmark $105,000 to kickstart a new public art program.
