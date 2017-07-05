Fayetteville A&P approves public art ...

Fayetteville A&P approves public art contract with JustKids

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The city's Advertising and Promotion Commission today voted to enter into a contract with arts organization JustKids , the same group who curated the renowned " The Unexpected " street art festival in Fort Smith and the recent owl mural painted by Puetro Rican artist Alexis Diaz in downtown Fayetteville. The commission last year voted to earmark $105,000 to kickstart a new public art program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump wants our voting history. All of us. 8 min guest 212
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 min Red Cloud 37,670
Fireworks 1 hr Boycott the Lazy ... 7
Is anyone else tired of these black people bitc... (Aug '13) 2 hr Had nothing to do... 242
Illegal Immigrant Arrests Doubling Under Trump 2 hr liberals are parrots 8
Tell me about Rain Darling 2 hr Blazer15 7
Sick Republican makes video at Auschwitz for ca... 4 hr guest 14
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC