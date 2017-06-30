Expedite abortion law challenge, groups ask

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning Services -- which together provide abortion services at three locations in Arkansas -- have asked a judge to expedite their challenge of a state law before it goes into effect on July 30. If Act 383 of 2017 goes into effect as scheduled, it will subject the providers to unconstitutional mandatory license suspension or revocation based on routine results of unannounced inspections that could occur at any time, the attorneys said in a motion filed Monday. Planned Parenthood of Arkansas & Eastern Oklahoma, doing business as Planned Parenthood Great Plains, operates abortion clinics in Little Rock and Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.