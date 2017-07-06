City celebrates completion of Lake Fayetteville trail boardwalk
Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, along with a group of city officials, Ozark Off-Road Cyclists staff and board members of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, cut the ribbon on the new Lake Fayetteville trail boardwalk. City officials on Thursday celebrated the completion of the Lake Fayetteville trail boardwalk at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held just west of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.
