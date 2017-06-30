Are we there yet?

Are we there yet?

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daily Record

We passed through Russellville and the sky darkened, sending crooked jags of lightening across the horizon. We stopped in Clarksville for gas and it began to pour; and a minute later the temperature had dropped ten degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Wrastles CNN 3 min guest2 42
Trumps Habit 17 min Mister Mouth 5
West wing needs a rubber room 34 min guest 12
Zach Ballentine 51 min Amanda 11
Trump wants our voting history. All of us. 1 hr guest 143
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1 hr guest 7
Chaffetz calls for $2,500 legislator housing st... 1 hr guest 5
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC