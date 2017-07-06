8 Days a Week
For "Gentle, Rankine and Taylor," artworks by Drew Gentle , John Rankine and Zeek Taylor, 5-9 p.m. today, Fayetteville Underground. Plus works by Dylan Mortimer and "Between Egypt and Murano: Contemporary Glassworks," held over through July.
