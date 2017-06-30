227-ton transformer completes 2-day trip

The heaviest load ever permitted to travel on an Arkansas highway arrived at its destination Friday with 15 minutes to spare. The 1 million-pound transport was permitted to travel 56 miles over two days, only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The journey started at 9 a.m. Thursday and ended at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

