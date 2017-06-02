Woods to run for circuit judge

Log Cabin Democrat

Andrea Woods, 47, of Conway has announced her candidacy for circuit judge of the Twentieth Judicial District, Division One. The district serves the people of Faulkner, Searcy and Van Buren counties.

Log Cabin Democrat

