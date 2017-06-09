Women's duathlon planned at Lake Fayetteville on June 11
This year's race takes place from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 11 at Lake Fayetteville, and is open to women of all ages. City officials are asking residents to stay off the Lake Fayetteville paved trail during race times, as the trail will be used as the bicycle course portion of the race.
