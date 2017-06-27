With 3 Words, Supreme Court Opens a World of Uncertainty for Refugees
Fouad Dagoum fled Sudan after his village was ransacked by militia members who captured, detained and tortured him until his body was limp. Eventually, he escaped to Egypt, where he was parked for more than a decade until getting a green light to resettle in the United States with his wife, Azhar Ahmed, and daughter, Lames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers express their dismay over summer 'vaca...
|14 min
|Guest
|37
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|34 min
|guest
|18
|cnn
|4 hr
|Capt Obvious
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Most disgusting w...
|37,444
|Vote themselves out of a job
|6 hr
|guest
|10
|remember when these businesses were here? (Jul '08)
|8 hr
|History
|869
|CCC Vocabulary Challenged
|9 hr
|Guest
|100
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC