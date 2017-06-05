Weekly deals & more: June 5-11, 2017

Weekly deals & more: June 5-11, 2017

JJ's on Steamboat has live music this week with Tony Alvarez, Fetts Folly, Jukebox Cowboy, Ocie Fisher, and more! The Jones Center will host the Great Obstacle Runaround, a race for kids 5-12, on June 10! Check it. TheatreSquared's New Play Festival begins June 16! Be the first to see some great new shows! http://theatre2.org New summer late night specials! Grub's has $2 wells and domestic cans every night from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.! Details.

