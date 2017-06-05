Weekly deals & more: June 5-11, 2017
JJ's on Steamboat has live music this week with Tony Alvarez, Fetts Folly, Jukebox Cowboy, Ocie Fisher, and more! The Jones Center will host the Great Obstacle Runaround, a race for kids 5-12, on June 10! Check it. TheatreSquared's New Play Festival begins June 16! Be the first to see some great new shows! http://theatre2.org New summer late night specials! Grub's has $2 wells and domestic cans every night from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.! Details.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 min
|Bad Dad
|36,630
|Do Muslims make their female pets wear BURKAS?
|31 min
|SSOB
|2
|Jehovah witnesses are dilusional
|1 hr
|Scott
|6
|Hillary Clinton Blames Infowars For Election Loss
|3 hr
|Guest
|3
|Evidence that climate change is caused by man
|3 hr
|Guest
|90
|Hillary: I Lost the Election Because of Infowar...
|5 hr
|guest
|25
|The Truth Behind Bilderberg
|5 hr
|NowUKnow
|5
