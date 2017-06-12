Weekly deals & more: June 12-18, 2017

Weekly deals & more: June 12-18, 2017

JJ's new concept, JBGB , will host a free concert featuring Drake White on Thursday, June 15. Admission is zero dollars. Ozark Natural Foods has a knife sharpening event, a movie night, and a class on preserving this week! More fun stuff.

