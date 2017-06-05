Walmart honours Brandon Vision Centre...

Walmart honours Brandon Vision Centre manager for saving infant's life

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Jan Ross recently received the Walmart International Associate of the Year award for saving an infant's life near the Vision Centre at the Walmart in the Corral Centre in 2016. While greeting people as they passed by the Brandon Walmart's Vision Centre in February of last year, manager Jan Ross came upon a mother who'd stopped dead in her tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 min Bad Dad 36,630
Do Muslims make their female pets wear BURKAS? 31 min SSOB 2
Jehovah witnesses are dilusional 1 hr Scott 6
Hillary Clinton Blames Infowars For Election Loss 3 hr Guest 3
Evidence that climate change is caused by man 3 hr Guest 90
Hillary: I Lost the Election Because of Infowar... 5 hr guest 25
The Truth Behind Bilderberg 5 hr NowUKnow 5
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC