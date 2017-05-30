Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks duri...

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks during the Walmart shareholders...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks during the Walmart shareholders meeting Friday, June 2, 2017, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks during the Walmart shareholders meeting Friday, June 2, 2017, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min BARNEYII 36,553
Breaking: Global Warming Climate Model Complete... 25 min razor back jack 15
what the hell is a muslam mosque doing in Jones... (Jul '10) 27 min MuslimsRliberals2 279
Live From Bilderberg: Corporate Control Vs Sove... 1 hr guest 7
Iberia bank 1 hr Guest 2
Mad Maxine: Maxine Waters The Movie 2 hr IAmTrump 10
Evidence that climate change is caused by man 2 hr guest Loves Trump 69
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC