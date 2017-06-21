Volunteers needed for trail building project at Kessler Mountain in south Fayetteville

Ozark Off-Road Cyclists have partnered with Progressive Trail Design to host a volunteer work event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Kessler Mountain. Participants will help revamp portions of the existing Kessler trail system beginning with Crazy Mary Trail, one of the mountain's more technical descents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.