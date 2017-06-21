Volunteers needed for trail building project at Kessler Mountain in south Fayetteville
Ozark Off-Road Cyclists have partnered with Progressive Trail Design to host a volunteer work event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Kessler Mountain. Participants will help revamp portions of the existing Kessler trail system beginning with Crazy Mary Trail, one of the mountain's more technical descents.
