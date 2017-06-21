Volunteers needed for trail building ...

Volunteers needed for trail building project at Kessler Mountain in south Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Ozark Off-Road Cyclists have partnered with Progressive Trail Design to host a volunteer work event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Kessler Mountain. Participants will help revamp portions of the existing Kessler trail system beginning with Crazy Mary Trail, one of the mountain's more technical descents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem Deja Vu: Crying Libs Relive Election Defeat... 2 min Robert West 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min tuth 37,238
Rees basketball (Jan '15) 46 min Hmm 16
Taylor Pillow on Tinder?? 46 min AngryHusband 4
Maggie Benton Miss Arkansas 1 hr guest 54
Denture Distress 1 hr been there 2
Jobs that will hire a felon! 2 hr guest 9
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC