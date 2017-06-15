Volunteers needed for Town Branch cle...

Volunteers needed for Town Branch cleanup on June 17

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help clean areas along the Town Branch floodway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17 in south Fayetteville. The stream is a tributary of the West Fork of the White River, which flows into the upper reaches of Beaver Lake, the primary water source for more than 500,000 residents in Benton and Washington counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrier layoffs 28 min the dude 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min --Bad Dad-- 36,998
HuffPost lays off dozens of staffers 1 hr Guest 7
Jonesboro TV is crap 1 hr the dude 3
Central GMC customer service is non-existent (May '07) 1 hr Guest 28
No Strings Attached Hookups (Apr '11) 1 hr Scott 13
Places to go on vacation 1 hr Guest 16
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC