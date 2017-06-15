Volunteers needed for Town Branch cleanup on June 17

The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help clean areas along the Town Branch floodway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17 in south Fayetteville. The stream is a tributary of the West Fork of the White River, which flows into the upper reaches of Beaver Lake, the primary water source for more than 500,000 residents in Benton and Washington counties.

