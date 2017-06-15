Volunteers needed for Town Branch cleanup on June 17
The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help clean areas along the Town Branch floodway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17 in south Fayetteville. The stream is a tributary of the West Fork of the White River, which flows into the upper reaches of Beaver Lake, the primary water source for more than 500,000 residents in Benton and Washington counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrier layoffs
|28 min
|the dude
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|--Bad Dad--
|36,998
|HuffPost lays off dozens of staffers
|1 hr
|Guest
|7
|Jonesboro TV is crap
|1 hr
|the dude
|3
|Central GMC customer service is non-existent (May '07)
|1 hr
|Guest
|28
|No Strings Attached Hookups (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Scott
|13
|Places to go on vacation
|1 hr
|Guest
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC