Van Asche Drive to close this week during bridge demolition

Drivers in north Fayetteville can expect overnight closures of Van Asche Drive this week between North Gregg Avenue and Highway 112. Crews are scheduled to begin demolition of the north and southbound lanes of the Interstate 49 bridge that crosses over Van Asche Drive on Tuesday, June 13. The work will occur between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., and should last through Friday, June 16, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.