UA System's chief gets a raise, will ...

UA System's chief gets a raise, will make $510,000 a year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Kassandra Salazar , a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. University of Arkansas System trustees on Wednesday voted to give a 2 percent raise for system President Donald Bobbitt that will increase his salary to $510,000 annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in t... 4 min Ntownhasnastypeople 9
doctor for anxiety meds (May '12) 15 min dutchmaster71 37
Divorced men 31 min Guest 63
He Was A Maddow Superfan... 45 min guest 12
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 37,032
sitting on toilet backwards 2 hr guest 3
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr '17 Bull Cuckman 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC