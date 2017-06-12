UA System's chief gets a raise, will make $510,000 a year
Kassandra Salazar , a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. University of Arkansas System trustees on Wednesday voted to give a 2 percent raise for system President Donald Bobbitt that will increase his salary to $510,000 annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in t...
|4 min
|Ntownhasnastypeople
|9
|doctor for anxiety meds (May '12)
|15 min
|dutchmaster71
|37
|Divorced men
|31 min
|Guest
|63
|He Was A Maddow Superfan...
|45 min
|guest
|12
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|37,032
|sitting on toilet backwards
|2 hr
|guest
|3
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr '17
|Bull Cuckman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC