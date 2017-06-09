U of A Student Uses Fashion To Further Her Career Path
One University of Arkansas students wants to contribute to the fashion landscape in Northwest Arkansas through her personal style and entrepreneurship. Paola Cortes' zeal for fashion has been with her since she was young and has continued to be a huge passion of hers in college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
