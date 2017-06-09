U of A Student Uses Fashion To Furthe...

U of A Student Uses Fashion To Further Her Career Path

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

One University of Arkansas students wants to contribute to the fashion landscape in Northwest Arkansas through her personal style and entrepreneurship. Paola Cortes' zeal for fashion has been with her since she was young and has continued to be a huge passion of hers in college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Your dad 36,859
marriage/ divorce?? 2 hr Guest 21
Who is thr dr or clinic that is giving diet pil... (Oct '10) 2 hr Skinny Minny 81
kids on corner $$ 4 hr truth told 3
Those sneaky little republican turds in the senate 5 hr Guest 33
Join me in my new religion 5 hr sad but true 8
CNN Axes Host Who Called Trump ‘Piece of Sh*t’ 5 hr Linada 13
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC