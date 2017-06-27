Two arrested in connection to residen...

Two arrested in connection to residential robbery

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Dustye Stamps, 34, of Springdale and Jacob Boivin, 32, of Fayetteville were arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Movie Stars; Gone but not forgotten 1 min guest 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min SSOB 37,426
truckasaurus vs overpass 22 min guest 6
In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai... 58 min District10 64
Vote themselves out of a job 1 hr David 8
Tom Cotton For POTUS 1 hr David 6
crystal,kiki,and dabo day. (Nov '09) 1 hr Guest 25
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC