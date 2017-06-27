Two arrested in connection to residential robbery
Dustye Stamps, 34, of Springdale and Jacob Boivin, 32, of Fayetteville were arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Stars; Gone but not forgotten
|1 min
|guest
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|SSOB
|37,426
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|22 min
|guest
|6
|In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai...
|58 min
|District10
|64
|Vote themselves out of a job
|1 hr
|David
|8
|Tom Cotton For POTUS
|1 hr
|David
|6
|crystal,kiki,and dabo day. (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Guest
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC