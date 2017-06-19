TV Academy Chapter to Honor Pitcock, ...

TV Academy Chapter to Honor Pitcock, Foley, Long and Short

Next month will bring a Little Rock reunion for four longtime Arkansas broadcast journalists when Jim Pitcock, Lew Short, Carolyn Long and Larry Foley are honored by the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

