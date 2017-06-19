TV Academy Chapter to Honor Pitcock, Foley, Long and Short
Next month will bring a Little Rock reunion for four longtime Arkansas broadcast journalists when Jim Pitcock, Lew Short, Carolyn Long and Larry Foley are honored by the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pelosi Doesn't Get it
|8 min
|guest
|8
|Teams begging for money at intersections
|10 min
|Guest
|55
|Maggie Benton Miss Arkansas
|26 min
|guest
|66
|Jason from Medic One
|35 min
|Just Wondering
|9
|Teachers express their dismay over summer 'vaca...
|45 min
|Guest
|23
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|49 min
|Reality Check
|37,255
|PSA Infowars
|1 hr
|Rose
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC