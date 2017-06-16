Trees to be removed from Lake Fayette...

Trees to be removed from Lake Fayetteville dam

Four fishermen cast lines into Lake Fayetteville Friday morning just east of the paved trail atop the lake's dam. Crews are scheduled to soon begin removing 19 established sycamore trees on the east side of the paved trail that runs along the dam between the marina and spillway bridge.

Fayetteville, AR

