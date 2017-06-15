TheatreSquared's Arkansas New Play Festival kicks off June 16

What: Arkansas New Play Festival When: June 16-25 Where: TheatreSquared in Fayetteville and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville Cost: $50 for an all-access pass; $5-15 for individual performances Tickets: 479-443-5600 or arknewplayfest.com Friday, June 16 5:30 p.m. - Visible from Four States 7:30 p.m. - Transatlantic Sunday, June 18 2 p.m. - Young Playwrights Showcase Featuring Follow [email protected] Sam 4:30 p.m. - sland T Saturday, June 24 1 p.m. - The Dramatist LIVE 3:30 p.m. - We Swim, We Talk, We Go to War 7:30 p.m. - Comet Town Some of the most promising new plays in the country will make their debut right here in Fayetteville this weekend.

