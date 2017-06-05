TheatreSquared to Break Ground on New...

TheatreSquared to Break Ground on New Theater

TheatreSquared Artistic Director Robert Ford and Executive Director Martin Miller said Wednesday that the theater will break ground June 23 on its new permanent home.

