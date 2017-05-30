Steinmetz, Paulsen lead Missouri Stat...

Steinmetz, Paulsen lead Missouri State past Arkansas, 5-4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen homered as Missouri State moved one win away from advancing to next week's NCAA Tournament super regionals with a 5-4 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.

