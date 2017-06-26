South Fayetteville Low-Income Housing Looks To Expand

Willow Heights is a low-income housing complex in disrepair, which is why the Fayetteville Housing Authority is looking to expand Morgan Manor, so those tenants will have a brand new place to live. "You want to protect your investment, you have to be concerned about what you have made an investment in south Fayetteville and you want it to stay of the value that you intended," Penny Carroll said.

