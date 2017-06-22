Second Water Main Break On College Ave. In Fayetteville
The Fayetteville Police Department is at the 1700 block on N. College Avenue assisting with diverting traffic from a large water main break. For this second water main break, "it may take three to five hours for the City of Fayetteville Water Division to resolve this issue, " police said.
