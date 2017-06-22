Second Water Main Break On College Av...

Second Water Main Break On College Ave. In Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The Fayetteville Police Department is at the 1700 block on N. College Avenue assisting with diverting traffic from a large water main break. For this second water main break, "it may take three to five hours for the City of Fayetteville Water Division to resolve this issue, " police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Sarah Hill 37,286
Divorced men 3 hr recently single 72
The snowflake who didnt get his way 4 hr Guest 6
PSA Infowars 6 hr guest 7
dr blaylock (Sep '11) 6 hr KEC 14
Democrats, Not Putin, Are Real Threat To America 6 hr Man-sass is a Tra... 19
Pelosi Doesn't Get it 8 hr guest 12
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC