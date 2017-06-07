Ribbon-cutting planned for fire training facility in Fayetteville
The Fayetteville Fire Department will celebrate the opening of its new training center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8 outside the building at 2505 E. Borick Drive. The six-story-tall building includes over 7,000 square feet of working floor space, and provides a safe and secure environment for firefighters from the entire region to practice a range of skills, including confined space operations, forcible entry, rope rescue, high-rise firefighting, and roof ventilation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|36 min
|Red Neckerson
|36,709
|‘We Will Riot’ UK Leftists Threaten Violence If...
|41 min
|demonic activity
|2
|ufo
|1 hr
|demonic activity
|10
|Bill Maher says the 'N' word
|1 hr
|Guest
|9
|The Truth Behind Bilderberg
|1 hr
|Guest
|17
|Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice
|2 hr
|guest
|24
|Donald Trump's Approval Rating Is Better Than B...
|2 hr
|guest
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC