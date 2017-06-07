Ribbon-cutting planned for fire train...

Ribbon-cutting planned for fire training facility in Fayetteville

Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The Fayetteville Fire Department will celebrate the opening of its new training center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8 outside the building at 2505 E. Borick Drive. The six-story-tall building includes over 7,000 square feet of working floor space, and provides a safe and secure environment for firefighters from the entire region to practice a range of skills, including confined space operations, forcible entry, rope rescue, high-rise firefighting, and roof ventilation.

