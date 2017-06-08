Restaurant news: Axis Lounge, Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken, MJ Pizzeria, and more
James, best known as the chef/owner of James at the Mill, got into the pizza business a few years ago when he opened the first MJ Pizzeria in Springdale. Now, he's planning to open a second location in Fayetteville, across from the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Crossover Road.
