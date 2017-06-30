Puritan Coffee & Beer set to open Upt...

Puritan Coffee & Beer set to open Uptown location

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Puritan Coffee & Beer is set to open a second Fayetteville location in the new Uptown Fayetteville Apartments + Shops development in North Fayetteville. The restaurant, coffee shop, and bar, which originally opened on Dickson Street in 2014, is well known for it's good coffee and extensive craft beer collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barty.. I'm coming home.. 2 min Who Knows Joe__ 21
Trump on his impeachment 1 hr Orange Republican... 5
Trump Wrastles CNN 2 hr Who Knows Joe__ 44
Trumps Habit 3 hr Mister Mouth 5
West wing needs a rubber room 3 hr guest 12
Zach Ballentine 3 hr Amanda 11
Trump wants our voting history. All of us. 4 hr guest 143
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,742 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC