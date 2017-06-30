Puritan Coffee & Beer set to open Uptown location
Puritan Coffee & Beer is set to open a second Fayetteville location in the new Uptown Fayetteville Apartments + Shops development in North Fayetteville. The restaurant, coffee shop, and bar, which originally opened on Dickson Street in 2014, is well known for it's good coffee and extensive craft beer collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barty.. I'm coming home..
|2 min
|Who Knows Joe__
|21
|Trump on his impeachment
|1 hr
|Orange Republican...
|5
|Trump Wrastles CNN
|2 hr
|Who Knows Joe__
|44
|Trumps Habit
|3 hr
|Mister Mouth
|5
|West wing needs a rubber room
|3 hr
|guest
|12
|Zach Ballentine
|3 hr
|Amanda
|11
|Trump wants our voting history. All of us.
|4 hr
|guest
|143
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC