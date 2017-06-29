Protesters head home after arrests

Protesters head home after arrests

Forty demonstrators, including four current or former Arkansas residents, were detained Wednesday after noisily protesting against Republican-backed health care legislation. The Congressional Budget Office said this week that 22 million more Americans would be uninsured if the Senate version of the American Health Care Act becomes law.

