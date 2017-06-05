President Clinton's first Fayettevill...

President Clinton's first Fayetteville home heavily damaged in fire

The Fayetteville Fire Department says it responded around midnight early Thursday morning. They say there was one person home at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

