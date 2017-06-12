President Clinton's first Fayetteville home damaged in fire
Fire has heavily damaged a northwestern Arkansas house once occupied by former President Bill Clinton. Television station KHBS/KHOG reports that one person was inside the Fayetteville, Arkansas, home when the fire was reported early Thursday but safely escaped the flames.
