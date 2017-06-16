Possible Travel Delays Early Saturday

The Color Vibe 5K at the Washington County Fairgrounds begins at a.m., but you'll see some street closures prior to the start time. On their Facebook page Fayetteville police states that around 7 a.m. on Highway 112, as everyone heads towards the race, to watch for traffic back ups.

